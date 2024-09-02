MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MOFG opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

