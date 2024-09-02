Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) vs. JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 11.73% 7.46% 0.38% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and JSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and JSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $82.36 billion 1.50 $10.29 billion $0.87 12.10 JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.00 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats JSB Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

