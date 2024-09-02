Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Head-To-Head Survey

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Moderna alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and OKYO Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $6.85 billion 4.34 -$4.71 billion ($15.67) -4.94 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 10 7 0 2.41 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moderna and OKYO Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moderna presently has a consensus target price of $123.79, indicating a potential upside of 59.93%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 483.33%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Moderna.

Volatility & Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -116.18% -21.35% -15.75% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Moderna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.