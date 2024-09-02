Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBRX opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

