Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $934.68 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,799 shares of company stock worth $80,880,433. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

