Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average is $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

