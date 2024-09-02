Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,679 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.