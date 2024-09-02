Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,752,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,966,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FCX opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

