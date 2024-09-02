Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,557,230.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

A opened at $142.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

