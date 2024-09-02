Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 616 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.