Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

