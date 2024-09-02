Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,141 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

