Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $110.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $110.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.