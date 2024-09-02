Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $253.18 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $249.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

