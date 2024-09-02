Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $903.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.48 and a 200-day moving average of $954.60.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

