Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 383.4% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

