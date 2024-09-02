Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

