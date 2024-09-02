Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

VLTO opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

