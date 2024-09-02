Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

