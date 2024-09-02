Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $385.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.94 and a 200 day moving average of $379.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

