Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,877,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVOG opened at $113.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

