Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

