Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,184.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,013.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

