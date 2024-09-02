Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $292.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $201.03 and a 1 year high of $294.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.