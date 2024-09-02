Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $71.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.