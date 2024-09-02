Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 183 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $514.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

