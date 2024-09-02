Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.20 and a 200 day moving average of $808.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Barclays began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.