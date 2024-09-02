Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.20 and a 200 day moving average of $808.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Barclays began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
