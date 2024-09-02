Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,002 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

SBUX opened at $94.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

