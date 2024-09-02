Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.42 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

