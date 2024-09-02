Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Head to Head Contrast

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moolec Science has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.11%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A -81.59% 1.89% Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and Moolec Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $280,000.00 N/A N/A Moolec Science $5.01 million 6.53 -$51.79 million N/A N/A

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moolec Science.

Summary

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III beats Moolec Science on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

