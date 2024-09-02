Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) versus Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Critical Comparison

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Mplx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $159.51 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Mplx $11.28 billion 3.88 $3.93 billion $3.88 11.05

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Mplx 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mplx has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Mplx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mplx is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Dividends

Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Mplx pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Mplx 35.95% 32.68% 11.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mplx beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate. It also engages in the inland marine businesses comprising fleet of boats and barges transportation of light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions, as well as a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River; and distribution of fuel, as well as operates refining logistics, terminals, rail facilities, and storage caverns. In addition, the company operates terminal facilities for the receipt, storage, blending, additization, handling, and redelivery of refined petroleum products through the pipeline, rail, marine, and over-the-road modes of transportation. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.