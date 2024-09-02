NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.51 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

