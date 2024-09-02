Northland Capmk Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $33.38 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 646,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 507,252 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

