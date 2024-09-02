Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $2,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE NVS opened at $120.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

