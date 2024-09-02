Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

