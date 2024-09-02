nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $491.96 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.