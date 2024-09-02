nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

