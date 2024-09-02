nVerses Capital LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

