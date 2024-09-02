nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,560 shares of company stock worth $1,785,200 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

