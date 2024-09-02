nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 6,849.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 78,362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.07 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $113.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

