nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 149.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.85%. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.