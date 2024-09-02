nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GT opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

