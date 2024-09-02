nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

XPRO stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

