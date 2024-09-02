NVIDIA Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,932,333 shares of company stock worth $589,034,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 179,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 162,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 128,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 104,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

