Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 251 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 78,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

