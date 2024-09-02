Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 106 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.