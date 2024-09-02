Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.55 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

