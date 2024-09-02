Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 49.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 89,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

