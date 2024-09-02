Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $224.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

