Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $227,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.